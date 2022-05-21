Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Labor's Kristy McBain claims victory in Eden-Monaro

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's Kristy McBain appears assured of returning to the seat of Eden-Monaro with a large swing against the Liberal Party in the ultra-marginal electorate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.