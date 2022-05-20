Making the hard decisions

As I sit here at my computer pondering a federal election I wonder at the idea of making hard decisions and the appetite for informed debate.
How-to-vote junk mail is scattered on my desk screaming their three-word slogans, my Facebook feed is filled with political advertising and glad-handing (as well as more than a hint of bile and vitriol).
The news well is populated with plenty of informed, informative analysis of policies and platforms, but what gets clicks is the latest "gotcha" question gaffe or politician slip-up (literally in Scomo's case).
How engaged are we in politics? How invested are we in how the country is run?
Are we swayed by baseless slogans and cringeworthy TV jingles? How closely do you analyse and consider your all-important vote - or is it just a matter of ticking some boxes and getting out as quickly as possible, grabbing a sausage on the way?
Federal politics can often feel too far away from us. While it governs much of our daily lives, it can be an overwhelming notion so it's easier just to let it happen, or complain about it while hanging on for the next election to vote the bastards out.
Closer to home, I'd argue local government feels much more tangible.
Decisions made around the council chamber are so much more accessible and have a clearer impact.
I'd offer as evidence the reams of letters from readers in my inbox regarding the council's proposal to seek a rate rise of 35 per cent to help pay for the services we all utilise and require day to day (to the writers of letters I haven't yet published, you're not forgotten, I'm working my way through them).
On calls for tax reform, changes to Medicare, a push for a federal corruption watchdog - not a single letter.
This week the mayor was brought to tears when discussing sports precinct redevelopments for Pambula and Bega and the need to redirect funding to one only, for now.
Even while acknowledging prioritising the Bega facility was the right call for the entire region, it was clearly an emotional matter for someone so closely entwined in his community.
Just imagine if some of our federal leaders showed that emotion and heartfelt commitment to a cause.
Then again, if they did it would no doubt be turned into a meme on social media faster than you can trip over a soccer kid.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
