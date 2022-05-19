Bega District News
Newcastle Knights land key recruitment targets Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton for 2022 NRLW season

By Max McKinney
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:14am, first published 1:49am
CHANGE UP: Tamika Upton and Millie Boyle have joined the Knights from the Broncos. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle NRLW recruits Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton were "at the top" of the club's "wish list" for the upcoming season, Knights CEO Phil Gardner said.

