Classic Triples a rolling success

At the end of the weekend, it was the team of Christine McGarrity, Di Skipworth and Gerri Nott from Merimbula who were presented with the trophy, winning all five of their games. Another team from Merimbula, Sue Pope, Pam Takanen and Maureen McArdle, came second followed by the team of Rose Farrington. Denise Lidbury and Irene McDonald from Tuross Head.

