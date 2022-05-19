Classic Triples a rolling success

Despite a forecast of rain for the weekend, Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club's Classic Triples took place under mainly sunny skies, with only one short delay.
Tathra president Jo Houston welcomed players from Bomaderry, Malua Bay, Tuross Head, Narooma, Queanbeyan, Merimbula, Eden, Tura Beach, Austral and of course, Tathra, to what turned out to be a great three days of bowls.
At the end of the weekend, it was the team of Christine McGarrity, Di Skipworth and Gerri Nott from Merimbula who were presented with the trophy, winning all five of their games. Another team from Merimbula, Sue Pope, Pam Takanen and Maureen McArdle, came second followed by the team of Rose Farrington. Denise Lidbury and Irene McDonald from Tuross Head.
The weekend ended with an enjoyable barbecue lunch before the players returned home with many congratulations to Tathra for a well organised tournament and promises to return in 2023.
