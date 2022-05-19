Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Classic Triples a rolling success

Updated May 19 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine McGarrity, Di Skipworth and Gerri Nott from Merimbula pictured with Joyce Riddell who presented prizes on behalf of major sponsor Tathra Friendly Grocer

Despite a forecast of rain for the weekend, Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club's Classic Triples took place under mainly sunny skies, with only one short delay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.