Tathra and Bega hospital auxiliaries to host fundraiser

The Bega and Tathra hospital auxiliaries are joining forces to host a fundraiser event for new equipment at South East Regional Hospital.
This year's goal is to raise funds for two ECG machines, which help monitor a patient's heart rhythm, each ECG costs $5500.
On the weekend of June 11 and 12, both hospital auxiliaries will host a two fay fundraiser dubbed Santa Pop Up Shop with 'Bric n Brac', at the Green Shed in Tathra.
The event will open 8.30am until 3.30pm on the Saturday and 8.30am until 2pm on Sunday.
Items on sale for the day will include donated toys and "bric a brac" as well as homemade items such as cakes and slices, jams and crafts.
The previous combined fundraiser the auxiliaries hosted was their Christmas fair, which saw them achieve their goal of purchasing a paediatric trolley.
A Tathra Auxiliary spokesperson said the trolley had since been delivered and used since day one.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
