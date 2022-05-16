Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

90% of Bushfire Royal Commission recommendations ignored says Emergency Leaders for Climate

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 16 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosedale resident Jack Egan and the remains of his house after the Black Summer Bushfires

Bushfire victims have urged voters to put climate first at the polling booths.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.