Roosters, Sea Eagles take early flight in Group 16 rugby league competition

Bega and Tathra have continued to make their presence felt early in the Group 16 first grade competition, with three wins from three rounds each.
The Roosters are preening their feathers at the top of the current season ladder thanks to a stronger for-and-against - +98 against +66 - but Tathra's solid win at home has the Sea Eagles within clawing distance.
The Sea Eagles defeated Moruya 46-8 in first grade action on Saturday as the Sharks struggle to make an impact in the early rounds.
In Batemans Bay, Bega had a mixed bag of results among senior grades, winning two and losing two.
First grade enjoyed a victory over the Tigers 28-6, while the Chicks were also successful in ladies league-tag, 22-4.
However, Batemans Bay proved the stronger in both reserves (36-0) and under 18s (48-4). Bega noted its under 18s side was playing with only 10 on the field and fought well regardless of the final result.
Meanwhile, the Bombala Blue Heelers are nipping at the heels of the top two, with two big wins in two weeks following their first-round bye.
The weekend's win over Eden, 48-10, has the first grade side on five competition points and already with a points differential of +62.
Bombala was also too strong in league-tag, defeating Eden 44-0, while falling just short in reserve grade, the Eden Tigers claiming that one 20-16.
The Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs had the bye in first grade and found it tough going in the other senior grades.
Their reserves fell to Tathra 34-6, while it was a similar result in the ladies league-tag, defeated by the Sea Eagles women 38-8.
Next weekend, the Bulldogs are at home to Bombala across three grades, while their under 18s have the bye.
In round four's other first grade match-ups, Narooma is at home to Tathra, Moruya hosts Bega and Eden is off to face the Snowy River Bears.

