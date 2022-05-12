In memory of Frank Woodwell and his fight against racial discrimination

A host of community representatives from across the region came together recently to pay tribute to Frank Woodwell.
At the memorial event at St John's Church, Bega, Frank was remembered for his influence in pushing to break down prejudice and discrimination against Aboriginal people in Bega.
"Seeing all the people who've gathered here today from across all of NSW is a reminder that Frank Woodwell made a difference because he loved and cared for people," Bishop Mark Short said.
Aunty Colleen Dixon was the first to share a few words after a Welcome to Country, telling the crowd of her first hand experiences with Frank while he was a rector in the area.
Ross Williams said the attendance of all four Woodwell children on the day had been "very powerful" as they came to see their father recognised by the community.
One of Australia's leading historians, Mark McKenna also attended the memorial and got up to share a few words of Frank's accomplishments.
He told of Frank's arrival to the Bega Valley Shire in 1966 and his push for housing Aboriginal families in the area.
When Eden Elder Uncle Ossie Cruse took to the stage he shared a testament to Frank's determination to make a change in racial discrimination.
"He was a stubborn man and he wouldn't give up. I'll never forget how great that man was," Uncle Ossie said.
Uncle Ossie then finished his speech with a gum leaf performance.
The eldest of the Woodwell children, Mark, said they enjoyed hearing the community's thoughts about their father's work in the area.
"It was nice to gather together and hear everybody saying what they felt about dad's work," Mark said.
Peter Woodwell said he and his siblings were all proud of their father's work in community.
"He believed that everybody should be treated equally and he believed in social justice," he said.
Peter said Frank's help went beyond the church's walls.
"Anybody in the area that needed his help was my dad's congregation and more people would have seen dad out of church helping people out."
MP's Kristy McBain and Michael Holland sent in their apologies while local government representatives Russell Fitzpatrick and Liz Seckhold came to show their support
After the speeches, everyone convened to the front of the church for the unveiling of a memorial plaque.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
