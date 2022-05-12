Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sapphire Jade Allen shines in FairBreak Invitational debut in Dubai

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Sapphires player Jade Allen cracks one through the covers during her innings against Team Spirit. Photo: FairBreak Global

Cobargo cricketer Jade Allen has impressed in her first hit for the South Coast Sapphires as part of the international FairBreak Invitational being held in Dubai.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.