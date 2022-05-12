Sapphire Jade Allen shines in FairBreak Invitational debut in Dubai

Cobargo cricketer Jade Allen has impressed in her first hit for the South Coast Sapphires as part of the international FairBreak Invitational being held in Dubai.
Advertisement
Although the Sapphires lost their game against Team Spirit, Allen top scored for her side with 33 not out off 41 balls.
She was interviewed after the match alongside Sapphires captain and Australian national women's player Elyse Villani, speaking not just about getting her chance on the global stage, but also the camaraderie in the team.
"It was so much fun. Batting with people from all over the globe was really exciting and a really great opportunity for me to get out there," Allen said.
"It's amazing, all the different personalities and it's really easy to get along with everyone.
"There are so many experienced international players - it's really good to have them there to ask questions and keep feeding off them."
The FairBreak Invitational 2022 is an ICC sanctioned competition involving female players from all around the world.
The two-week event features stars of the sport from over 30 countries in the first of its kind tournament, while also undertaking a wide range of community outreach events.
FairBreak's mission is to promote gender equity on a global scale using international cricket as its vehicle.
Jade's father Dave Allen said all players involved in the Dubai tournament were receiving the same base payment.
"For the players from Bhutan or other smaller countries, that's life changing for a lot of them," he said.
Dave said he had been watching Jade's games on Fox Sports and was pleased to see the women's game "had all the bells and whistles" like global TV distribution and experienced commentators.
"It's incredible to think the guy that runs the whole thing lives in Narooma," he added, referring to FairBreak founder Shaun Martyn.
For more on FairBreak and its vision, click here
FairBreak Invitational scorecards and fixture details are on ESPNCricinfo
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.