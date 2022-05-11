South Coast Gig Guide, May 10-16

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Jay Moon at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Benny Grant on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Solo West at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Two Dogs Plucking at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Ride The Wind at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Dan Challis at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Soul Stories at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
SALT at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
The Figmentz at Murrah Hall, Murrah. 1pm-5pm. Tickets $20 via Humanitix
Dust n Echos at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Ashleigh Chapman at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-6pm
Davies and Howe at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Val Moogz & Moondog at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
