A new service targeted at bringing down literacy and numeracy barriers for adults has been launched at the Bega Valley Shire Library.
The service dubbed Here 2 Help was launched on May 5 and is set to run every Thursday from 3.30pm to 5pm at the Bega Library.
The drop-in-service was created in collaboration between TAFE NSW Bega and the Bega Valley Shire Library. It offers one-on-one tuition with volunteers in whatever literacy or numerous needs people have.
Bega TAFE language literacy and numeracy teacher, Carol Holden said they made sure the service wasn't set up in an institutional setting but a more familiar place, to make it more accessible and comfortable for people.
"The whole point is to take the barriers away, so there won't be any enrolments or assessments," Ms Holden said.
"It's a drop in centre, we sit down have a chat and find out what you want help with."
Ms Holden said every individual will have their own personal goals and some may want to come for one session and others may be looking for regular sessions.
"For some it might be a work-related document. Others may want to be able to read to their children, get help proofreading work for courses or get their learner driver licence," she said.
"We can also help people learn English if it is not their first language."
On arrival Ms Holden or another coordinator, will have a chat to interested people about their goals and then match them up with a volunteer tutor who will work one-on-one with them.
The idea for Here 2 Help was inspired by the SBS series Lost For Words.
Ms Holden said she came up with the idea of bringing a adult literacy and numeracy program to the Bega Valley Shire, after seeing the transformation the participants had after gaining help in the SBS series.
The recent parliamentary inquiry: 'Don't take it as read- inquiry into adult literacy and its importance' revealed 43% of Australia's population struggle to cope with everyday literacy and numeracy demands- TAFE language literacy and numeracy teacher - Carol Holden
"The recent parliamentary inquiry Don't take it as read revealed 43 per cent of Australia's population struggle to cope with everyday literacy and numeracy demands," Ms Holden said.
"This creates huge barriers to education, employment and just coping with life."
As the project kicks off, Ms Holden said they are also looking for more volunteer tutors.
"I'd like a large pool of tutors so volunteers are free to go off on holiday without worrying they are letting us down," she said.
Ms Holden said tutors need a good level of literacy or numeracy and will need to be inducted as a council volunteer.
"It is very rewarding work and can make a huge difference to people, their families and the whole community," she said.
Anyone interested in getting help or becoming a volunteer can contact the Bega Library on (02) 6499 2127 or simply turn up at the library any Thursday in school terms from May 5 onwards between 3.30-5pm.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
