Man who sprayed Bega businesses with fire extinguisher and stole cleaning products convicted, fined

A Bega man has been convicted and fined $500 after stealing a garbage bag full of cleaning products from a shopping centre supply cupboard.
Michael Thomas Umback, 28, pleaded guilty in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 10, to having goods in his personal custody suspected of being stolen in an incident that occurred in the Bega CBD on the evening of January 26, 2022.
The court heard the incident may have been fuelled by the consumption of alcohol, and that police had become involved after a passing motorist alerted them to a man spraying foam from a fire extinguisher on the shopfront windows of businesses and on the footpath.
The court heard that when police found the man - Mr Umback - he had in his possession a garbage bag full of household items and cleaning products.
At the time Mr Umback said he had gotten the goods from a passer-by, but CCTV footage later revealed Mr Umback was seen near the premises and the goods matched those from the business's supplies.
Magistrate Doug Dick said in court since the man had no previous record and so reduced the fine to $500.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
