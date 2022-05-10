Cobargo to host forum with Eden-Monaro candidates ahead of election

Eden-Monaro candidates will again engage with the community at a Q&A style forum to be held at Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday, May 14.
The open forum is the third in the Bega Valley to be hosted over the last few weeks, giving the public a chance to pose questions to candidates in the lead up to the upcoming federal election.
The candidates will each speak for three minutes on "What they will do for the Eden-Monaro".
Organiser Rian Smith said topics commonly covered included housing accessibility, local jobs, health and climate.
"It's been noted at previous events that many questions don't get aired in the allocated time, and therefore more time will be allowed for questions," Ms Smith said.
"Both other recent forums were well attended, and an engaged audience asked a range of stimulating and relevant questions."
At this stage, candidates confirmed to attend include Toni McLennan (Informed Medical Options Party), James Holgate (Sustainable Australia Party), Darren Garnon (United Australia Party), Greg Butler (Democrats), Maxwell Holmes from the Liberal-Democrats and Andrew Thaler (Independent).
Kristy McBain (Labor) is unable to attend, and Boyd Shannon (One Nation), Vivian Harris (Greens) and Jerry Nockles (Liberal) have not yet confirmed attendance.
The forum will be held from 4-6pm on Saturday May 14 and entry is free.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
