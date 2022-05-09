Bega Roosters dominate scoreboard against Merimbula-Pambula

The Bega Roosters had a very successful trip to Pambula, claiming wins in all three rugby league senior grades against the Bulldogs.
Merimbula-Pambula hosted the Roosters in Saturday's Group 16 round two games, but were outplayed on their home turf, going down 58-10 to the visitors.
Advertisement
Although Bryson Phillips-Jones crossed for the Bulldogs in only the second minute, the Roosters were dominant, scoring tries with regularity across both halves of football.
Todd Rollason scored twice, as did Zach Cuzner, with a handful of others each adding tries to the scoreboard, and Cameron Vazzoler successfully kicking seven of eight conversions
Bega's reserve grade were up 14-0 at the break and added a further converted try in the second half to hold off Merimbula-Pambula's second-half double, 20-8.
It was also a one-sided affair in league-tag, Merimbula-Pambula's ladies outplayed by the Bega Chicks 38-4.
The under 18s match had to be abandoned due to injury.
On Sunday, it was Tathra's turn to dominate proceedings, defeating Batemans Bay across three senior grades as well.
In first grade, an understrength visiting Tigers side challenged well, particularly in the second half, but went down 28-14.
The reserve grade Tigers also dug deep during their second half against the Sea Eagles, but it was all going the way of the home team, Tathra the winner 28-18.
Tathra's Sea Eaglettes won their ladies league-tag contest 30-8.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.