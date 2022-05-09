Community Visitor Scheme celebrates 30 years of supporting elderly

The Community Visitors Scheme is celebrating 30 years of service nationally.
In the Bega Valley, the program has been running for 20 of those years and is still going strong.
The CVS arranges volunteer visits to older people to provide friendship and companionship.
It's key aim is to make a difference to the lives of older members of the community who are lonely or isolated and would benefit from a regular, friendly visitor.
Local coordinator Therese Griffiths has a pool of around 30 friendly volunteers, but is always looking for more.
Recently some of the team took time out to celebrate the organisation's milestone, sharing morning teas at Hugh Cunningham Gardens and Albert Moore Gardens.
Contact Ms Griffiths on 0467 398 931 if you wish to know more about either becoming a volunteer, or if you or someone you know could benefit from the visits.
Visits are available to anyone receiving government-subsidised residential aged care or home care packages.
