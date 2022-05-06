Bega District News

Council's rates rise shock is a federal election issue - here's why

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's rates rise shock is a federal election issue - here's why

While no one is going to admit it publicly, I suspect council is relying on us to not only give our feedback on a proposed 35 per cent rate increase, but to make enough fuss that it surfaces above the general noise surrounding election issues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.