Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

St Pat's treats its school mums with a Mother's Day breakfast

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:23am, first published May 5 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pupils of St Patrick's Primary School in Bega invited their mothers and grandmothers to join them for a special Mother's Day breakfast on Friday, May 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.