St Pat's treats its school mums with a Mother's Day breakfast

Pupils of St Patrick's Primary School in Bega invited their mothers and grandmothers to join them for a special Mother's Day breakfast on Friday, May 6.
Ham and chees croissants, raisin toast, fruit platters and muffins were all on offer, thanks to helpers from the Bega Men's Shed alongside St Pat's staff.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
