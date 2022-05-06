Djiringanj rapper Gabadu from Bermagui, has boosted his musical career with the release of his first single on streaming platforms today.
"I'm really stoked about it, I've actually got a film clip that was made for this track already up online but it's only getting put on streaming platforms now," Gabadu told ACM this week.
The single dubbed We Matter speaks about the ongoing racism issues against Indigenous persons, black deaths in custody, police brutality and genocide.
"The message of this song is that we need to stop the violence and we need to come together and respect one another," Gabadu said.
"We're all the same and we shouldn't treat each other different because of skin colour," he added.
Garry Campbell, otherwise known by his rapper name as Gabadu, was born and raised in the Bega Valley Shire with roots in the Bermagui and Wallaga Lake community.
"I started writing music when I was in mid high school and it all started with a music workshop run by Indigenous artists in 2016," he said.
We Matter includes lyrics in the local Indigenous language, Dhurga, sung by Dr Lou Bennett.
Gabadu said he first met Dr Bennett in 2019 when the Djinama Yilaga Choir were getting together and he had asked her if she was interested in collaborating.
"I asked her if she could sing a bit of language in the song, the words we were looking for were sadness, sorry, pain, respect, lost and love," he said.
"She said yes and recorded and it was amazing."
Gabadu said the song was also dedicated to those who have lost their lives in jail, with special dedication to the deaths of David Dungay junior and Tane Chatfield.
Gabadu's song We Matter also features involvement from other local talents Ricky Bloomfield along with Wollongong man Michael Moony whom both assisted Gabadu with the music.
The recording of Gabadu's song We Matter was funded and produced by South East Arts. The song was recorded and mixed by local sound engineer Ricky Bloomfield from Bear Mountain Productions, who also co-produced the track along with Grow the Music.
Backing vocals include the voices of Emily White and Jazz Williams and the song was mastered by Nick Franklin.
Although May 6 marked the first day the song was launched on streaming platforms, the official music video was released in July 2021.
Gabadu filmed it in his hometown with the support of filmmakers Hiromi Matsuoka, Kyle Wilson, Andrew Robinson and Kuh Cruse.
Gabadu said he also wanted to give a shout out to Bega Valley artist Melanie Horsnell, who helped him in getting the song up online.
"Me and Mel have been buddies since the choir came together and she helps me a lot through my music," he said.
Gabadu said overall he was thankful for the support from his family, friends and local community.
"I get a lot of messages from family and friends and I really appreciate the love from the community."
Gabadu said he is currently working on new songs as well and will gradually release them.
"The first track is up on streaming platforms and I'm just going to keep bringing them up," he said,
"I've written a beautiful song for my mom, and I just can't wait for people to hear that as well."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
