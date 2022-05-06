Bega District News
Far South Coast Indigenous rapper Gabadu releases first single on streaming platforms

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 9 2022 - 12:08am, first published May 6 2022 - 6:30am
Gabadu performs at Four Winds Festival 2022. Photo: Pia Johnson Photography

Djiringanj rapper Gabadu from Bermagui, has boosted his musical career with the release of his first single on streaming platforms today.

