'For Frocks Sake' fashion evening a glamorous success

Two friends pulled of a "magical night" of fashion and good food filled with "high energy" at the Bega Civic Centre on April 30.
The event titled For Frocks Sake was hosted by Bega clothing store Green Queen owner Krystina Kasprzak, along with the help of her friend Rachel Paterson who acted as event coordinator on the night.
Ms Kasprzak and Ms Paterson put together a fashion walk and dinner evening as a means of bringing women together from across the entire Bega Valley Shire, for a chance to get dressed up and reconnect after a challenging couple of years.
"It was a magical night, there was lots of excitement and everyone was just so happy to be together for a bit of a care free night," Ms Kasprzak said.
Ms Kasprzak said she and Ms Paterson had been meaning to put together an event like this that would help women in the Bega Valley get together to heal and unwind after the Black Summer fires.
Ms Kasprzak had hoped to host the event sooner thanks to a successful Bushfire Recovery funding grant, however COVID-19 had other plans.
The wait was well worth it, with tickets selling out quickly and people arriving in anticipation and enthusiasm to enjoy a ladies night out.
Guests on the night enjoyed a red carpet entrance in their best dresses, welcomed into the Biamanga Foyer at the Bega Civic Centre like royalty.
"I've not seen people smiling like that in a long time, they were just glowing," Ms Kasprzak said.
"I feel like everyone had the best time and people had the chance to catch up and meet new people which was great."
The highlight of the evening was the catwalk, in which Bega Valley models were dressed in dresses from Ms Kasprzak's Green Queen store.
Models on the night included Janet Harris, Joy Balhorn, Amara Pluym, Kyla Stone, Tara Chiu, Anna Somerville, Celine Conrad and Georgia Ovenden.
Photographers attending on the night included Michele Thiemann and Tara Chiu from Daisy Hill Photography, who filled in last minute to help on the evening.
Ms Kasprzak said one of her highlights of the night was seeing the local models up on stage having fun and seeing her store's clothes on live models "strutting it" on the catwalk.
"Also the dancing afterwards was amazing, we haven't danced in ages and we finally had a chance to," she said.
Based on the feedback following the event, Ms Kasprzak said she will endeavour to run it again next year and ideally make it an annual event.
"It's something that we need, and we want. There was a lot of great feedback about maybe making it a bit bigger, so we can include more people," she said.
"I would probably think about doing it as an annual thing for the women of Bega."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
