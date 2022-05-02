Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Council brings clearer water to Merimbula residents with water source switch

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:35am, first published May 2 2022 - 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula residents have their water source switched to Tantawangalo instead of Yellow Pinch Dam following recent months of heavy rainfall. Photo supplied.

Residents in the Merimbula area are benefitting from clearer water running through their taps, thanks to the diversion of water from council's Tantawangalo source.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.