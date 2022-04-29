Bega District News
Sydney Writers Festival to be live streamed at Tura library

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
April 29 2022 - 8:00am
Michael Williams Artistic Director steps up to speak at Sydney Writers Festival. Photo supplied.

Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local program is set to return to the Bega Valley, bringing new ideas and hot literature topics to the table.

