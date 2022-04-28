Shucking champions Advertising Feature

Wildcard: World Champion and four times European Champion Stephen Nolan from Ireland will contest the Australian Oyster Shucking Championship at the festival. Photo: Declan Colohan Photography

This year the famous competition will reach stratospheric intensity with the addition of a wildcard entry, that of World Champion and four times European Champion Stephen Nolan from Ireland.

The question on everyone's lips, including Nolan's, is how do rock oysters compare to the flat oysters he is used to in Europe?

"I've heard about Rock Oysters for years and can't wait to try some," Nolan said.



"Our flat oysters are different.



"I hear rocks have a much deeper shell but are shorter in length making them more challenging to open," he said.

The festival's shucking competition is always set in front of a roaring crowd with strict rules upheld by meticulous judges including John Susman (Sydney Royal Show, Chair of Judges, Aquaculture).

In order for their efforts to count, shuckers must present a cleanly shucked oyster, flipped and nestled in its shell, with time penalties issued for shell grit or poor presentation.

They must also keep their mind on safety, because they can be disqualified if they cut themselves.

The first heat will see the South Coast's best shuckers race to open 20 rock oysters and vie for a spot in the final.



The best of the best will then go head to head with Nolan.

"The festival record is broken almost every year and currently stands at 30 rock oysters shucked in an astonishing two minutes 59 seconds by NSW South Coast local Gerard 'Doody' Dennis in 2021," Cath Peachey, festival chair said.

"The ladies are incredible too, with second generation Shoalhaven farmer Sally McLean [daughter of former world champion, Jim Wild] clocking three minutes 11 seconds last year.

"It really is the race that stops a festival, and we can't wait to get Doody and Sally and the rest of the farmers back together for some seriously fun competition with Stephen."

Oyster lovers will have an opportunity to meet the World Champion to get some shucking tips at the festival, and you can also meet the farmers in Oyster Alley to taste oysters from multiple estuaries.

The Australian Oyster Shucking Championship is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

