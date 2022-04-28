Chefs prep' for big day Advertising Feature

Learn from the stars: Chef Colin Fassnidge will demonstrate a poached fish with oyster sauce and pickled seaweed recipe. Photo: Supplied

With many recipes, tastings and even a book signing, the cooking demonstration program at this year's Narooma Oyster Festival is going to be huge.

The line-up features food royalty, including chef and TV personality Colin Fassnidge, and executive chef Corey Costelloe of Rockpool Bar and Grill Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Former host Kelly Eastwood (from Eastwood's Deli and Cooking School in Bermagui) will be back to guide us through making the perfect South Coast seafood paella, and you'll get to meet Merivale's Toby Worthington, who is charged with overseeing all the Merivale Narooma venues.

The program will be led by Courtney Roulston, host of the popular cooking series Farm To Fork, Masterchef All Star, Head Chef for the Sydney Swans, and an ambassador for food surplus charity Second Bite and Coles.

"The festival has a great reputation for celebrating the provenance of food and the relationship between chef and producer," Courtney said.

Food royalty: The cooking demonstration program at this year's Narooma Oyster Festival will include recipes, tastings and a book signing. Photo: Supplied

"Great food experiences are more than fresh, healthy, in-season ingredients, though the South Coast has them in abundance, but it's also about the stories of the grower, their relationship to the land and waterways and treating the food in such a way as to preserve and elevate its uniqueness," Courtney said.

Chef Fassnidge will demonstrate a poached fish from his new cookbook, the Commonsense Cook and will sign copies for fans after his session at 1.30pm.



The My Kitchen Rules star is all set to host the Australian Kitchen Nightmares later this year and has created several celebrated dining destinations including The Four in Hand Dining Room in Paddington, 4Fourteen in Surry Hills, and the Castlereagh By Fassnidge which opened in Sydney's CBD in early April.

Chef Corey Costello (from Rockpool Bar and Grill) will prepare a steak tartare with a rock oyster mayonnaise, a dish which is usually reserved for high end tables.



Merivale's Narooma chef Toby Worthington will prepare a Quarterdeck favourite - Jervis Bay Mussels with cider, garlic, shallots, aioli and crusty bread.

