Narooma is the land of the clear blue water and it's no wonder beautiful oysters have been grown and celebrated here for many thousands of years.
From humble beginnings of gathering on the foreshore to eat a few oysters and listen to great music, the Narooma Oyster Festival has grown into a two day celebration of the remarkable rock oyster.
Blending family fun with premium dining and masterclasses, it's an experience that brings oysters lovers, chefs, artists and musicians back year after year.
The farmers really make this festival special, and I encourage festival goers to taste oysters from each farmer along Oyster Alley - you'll be surprised by the flavour and texture difference.
Take the time to learn how to shuck an oyster and consider booking a spot to learn more about the world of oysters in an Ultimate Oyster Experience.
And when the festival is over, seek out farm gates across New South Wales and beyond, enquire about provenance when dining out and remember it takes years of tender care and a deep knowledge of the estuary to successfully grow these wondrous little treasures.
This year the famous competition will reach stratospheric intensity with the addition of a wildcard entry, that of World Champion and four times European Champion Stephen Nolan from Ireland.
The question on everyone's lips, including Nolan's, is how do rock oysters compare to the flat oysters he is used to in Europe?
"I've heard about Rock Oysters for years and can't wait to try some," Nolan said.
"Our flat oysters are different.
"I hear rocks have a much deeper shell but are shorter in length making them more challenging to open," he said.
The festival's shucking competition is always set in front of a roaring crowd with strict rules upheld by meticulous judges including John Susman (Sydney Royal Show, Chair of Judges, Aquaculture).
In order for their efforts to count, shuckers must present a cleanly shucked oyster, flipped and nestled in its shell, with time penalties issued for shell grit or poor presentation.
They must also keep their mind on safety, because they can be disqualified if they cut themselves.
The first heat will see the South Coast's best shuckers race to open 20 rock oysters and vie for a spot in the final.
The best of the best will then go head to head with Nolan.
"The festival record is broken almost every year and currently stands at 30 rock oysters shucked in an astonishing two minutes 59 seconds by NSW South Coast local Gerard 'Doody' Dennis in 2021," Cath Peachey, festival chair said.
"The ladies are incredible too, with second generation Shoalhaven farmer Sally McLean [daughter of former world champion, Jim Wild] clocking three minutes 11 seconds last year.
"It really is the race that stops a festival, and we can't wait to get Doody and Sally and the rest of the farmers back together for some seriously fun competition with Stephen."
Oyster lovers will have an opportunity to meet the World Champion to get some shucking tips at the festival, and you can also meet the farmers in Oyster Alley to taste oysters from multiple estuaries.
The Australian Oyster Shucking Championship is scheduled to begin at 3pm.
This free event is presented by Southern Phone.
Learn the five pitstops of flavour - brine, creaminess, sweetness, mineralisation and umami which make up the concept of merroir - at the Sydney Royal Ultimate Oyster Experience.
Hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, with farmers and Sydney Royal judges, this transformative tasting experience showcases some of the best oysters from the 2022 Sydney Royal Aquaculture Competition.
You can also taste other oyster species including Australia's flat oyster the Angasi, a Pacific Oyster and even an Akoya Oyster from Western Australia.
After a champagne on arrival, the tastings are matched with Borrowed Cuttings Picpoul Blanc (Batemans Bay and NSW central ranges), a widely celebrated wine that is also an excellent match for oysters.
Ultimate Oyster Experiences run for around 50 minutes and cost $125.
Six exciting bands will get your toes tapping across the Narooma Oyster Festival
Music, fireworks, projections, fireworks and fun for the kids. It's festival time.
Six bands will get your toes tapping across the festival with Canberra trio The Sun Bears set to headline on Saturday with an electrifying and original contemporary blues rock set on Club Narooma Main Stage.
Narooma locals Dust and Echoes are back by popular demand, as is Jazz Alley, a collaboration of the best South Coast jazz musicians and Escapado Sol a soulful, lively five-piece from Canberra.
Bring your picnic blanket for the festival warm-up on Friday night and settle in for oysters three ways, a selection of food stalls and treats and lots of live tunes.
The fun begins at the gate with an incandescent light show and live mural painting by Happy Decay at the River of Art's PINK CUBE, performances on the main stage and a sundowner set by blues outfit The Guitar Case Troubadours.
Chloe Kay and the Crusade, a fierce, female-fronted Sydney five-piece fresh from the Byron Bay Blues Festival will lead festivalgoers into the fireworks show over Wagonga Inlet.
Kids can try something new with a Silent Rave Disco on Friday. This is a dance party where the music is played not on speakers, but on headphones.
On Saturday the Narooma Plaza Kids Zone has more great activities, including face painting, hula hooping, drumming workshops and two more discos, this time with the sound turned up.
Saturday is a huge day of tastings and exploring the festival. Don't miss sampling oysters from Oyster Alley, seeing Australia's Biggest Oyster and cheering on the farmers in the Shucking Championship.
The food and makers market is open from 10am to 4pm with around 100 stalls including 14 brewers, wine makers and distillers.
And explore the River of Art Prize in the hot pink cube and sit with our First People in the Bush Tucker Tent to share ancient foods, art and culture from Yuin Nation.
You won't believe how big oysters can grow until you see Australia's Biggest Oyster competition at the Narooma Oyster Festival.
Last year's winner was a pet named Jack who weighed in at 2.71 kilograms and was 27cm long.
"We have some big bivalves competing this year including Little Jim and Banga from Shoalhaven, and Uncle Ray from the Clyde River," said Paul West, festival ambassador.
"It's good old fashioned family fun.
"I love the cheers from the kids in the crowd as the big oysters weigh in," he said.
"This year we even have a special fly-in appearance from the world champ shucker, Stephen Nolan - all the way from Ireland."
Farmers are keeping the lids on just how big their Pacific Oyster pets are, but we do know they can grow by about 500 grams each year.
The festival has previously aimed for a Guinness World Record but organisers were disappointed to discover the record is determined by length of oyster only.
A petition to broaden the definition to include weight was unsuccessful, but the committee holds hope for a successful attempt in the future.
The current Danish champion oyster is 35.5cm long but weighs only 1.62kg.
Paul will host the competition with Dr Kate Le Bars from Montague Vets who will take official measurements and check the oysters are in good health.
Held at the festival's main stage at 11.30am on Saturday, May 7, Australia's Biggest Oyster Competition is presented by Australia's Oyster Coast.
With many recipes, tastings and even a book signing, the cooking demonstration program at this year's Narooma Oyster Festival is going to be huge.
The line-up features food royalty, including chef and TV personality Colin Fassnidge, and executive chef Corey Costelloe of Rockpool Bar and Grill Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
Former host Kelly Eastwood (from Eastwood's Deli and Cooking School in Bermagui) will be back to guide us through making the perfect South Coast seafood paella, and you'll get to meet Merivale's Toby Worthington, who is charged with overseeing all the Merivale Narooma venues.
The program will be led by Courtney Roulston, host of the popular cooking series Farm To Fork, Masterchef All Star, Head Chef for the Sydney Swans, and an ambassador for food surplus charity Second Bite and Coles.
"The festival has a great reputation for celebrating the provenance of food and the relationship between chef and producer," Courtney said.
"Great food experiences are more than fresh, healthy, in-season ingredients, though the South Coast has them in abundance, but it's also about the stories of the grower, their relationship to the land and waterways and treating the food in such a way as to preserve and elevate its uniqueness," Courtney said.
Chef Fassnidge will demonstrate a poached fish from his new cookbook, the Commonsense Cook and will sign copies for fans after his session at 1.30pm.
The My Kitchen Rules star is all set to host the Australian Kitchen Nightmares later this year and has created several celebrated dining destinations including The Four in Hand Dining Room in Paddington, 4Fourteen in Surry Hills, and the Castlereagh By Fassnidge which opened in Sydney's CBD in early April.
Chef Corey Costello (from Rockpool Bar and Grill) will prepare a steak tartare with a rock oyster mayonnaise, a dish which is usually reserved for high end tables.
Merivale's Narooma chef Toby Worthington will prepare a Quarterdeck favourite - Jervis Bay Mussels with cider, garlic, shallots, aioli and crusty bread.
The Narooma Betta Home Living Cooking Demonstrations will begin at 10.30am and finish at 3.30pm.