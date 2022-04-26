Bega District News

Bega Squash hosts 2022 NSW Masters Tournament

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
April 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Squash Club is hosting the NSW Masters Tournament this weekend and has a full weekend of activities and competition planned for players and the community.

Bega Squash Club is hosting the NSW Masters Tournament this weekend and has a full weekend of activities and competition planned for players and the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.