Large turnout for Bega Anzac Day 2022 march and service

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 25 2022 - 6:48am, first published 4:30am
Delightful autumn sun graced the large crowd attending the Bega Anzac Day 2022 service today, commencing with a march along Carp Street to the war memorial.

Local News

