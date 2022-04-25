Bega District News
Anzac Day 2022: Autumn sun lights up Candelo service

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 25 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
Candelo paid tribute to service men and women from the region on Anzac Day with a parade down William Street and a ceremony in front of the Candelo War Memorial at John Gordon Memorial Park.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

