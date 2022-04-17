Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Young male suffering severe burns airlifted to Sydney following 'misadventure' in Eden

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 18 2022 - 6:25am, first published April 17 2022 - 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young male suffering severe burns airlifted to Sydney following 'misadventure' in Eden

A young male suffered second and third degree burns to 30 percent of his body at an incident in King Place, Eden today, Sunday, April 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.