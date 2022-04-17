Bega District News
A woman has died in an incident at Batemans Bay beach on the South Coast

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 17 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following an incident at Surf Beach, about 8km south of Batemans Bay.

A woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following an incident at a South Coast beach. File photo. Picture: Adam McLean
