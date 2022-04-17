Bega Rotary club tally already around $6000 after day one of book fair fundraising event

The Bega Rotary club held it's first book fair event in over a year on Saturday and Sunday April 16 and 17, with plenty of people turning up to support the event in raising funds for community projects and flood victims.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
