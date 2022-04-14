When Ammar Jashami noticed customers travelling from the Bega Valley to Gold Blade Barber shops in Canberra and Batemans Bay, he decided to open his own shop in the area.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.