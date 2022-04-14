Bega District News
Bega Rotary to hold first book fair in over a year

By Ellouise Bailey
April 14 2022 - 2:15am
Bega Rotary is preparing to hold its first book fair event since February last year, with funds being raised to support local youth development programs and Northern NSW flood victims.

Charlie Blomfield alongside Alex Nicol, Cate Caddy, and Bruce Hamilton in preparation for the book fair on April 16 and 17. Photo: supplied
Local News

