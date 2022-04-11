Bega real estate agents share 'dire' outlook for tenants seeking housing in region's rental market

Bega and its surrounding rental markets have changed drastically in the last two years, now characterised by low weekly rental listings, highly competitive conditions, and rent price hikes due to rate and insurance increases.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.