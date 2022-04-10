Bega District News

Sleeping rough challenge raises enough money to purchase a home for homeless

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 10 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:27am
Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

