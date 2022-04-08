Bega Angledale announced as NSW Volunteer Cricket Club of the Year

The Bega Angledale Cricket Club has been named the Volunteer Club of the Year Award at the Cricket NSW Awards night held on Thursday, April 7, at the Star Casino in Sydney.
