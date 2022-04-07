Bega District News

Fears Forestry operation encroached on heritage-listed Bundian Way

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.