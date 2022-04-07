Bega District News
Bega Valley residents raise $6000 in 12 hour swim

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
Bega Valley residents came together to mark the end of the season with a big 12 hour continuous swim, raising $6000 for Can Assist Bega. Photo supplied.

A group of 24 Bega Valley residents finished off the season with a 12 hour continuous swim, raising funds for cancer charity Can Assist Bega.

