Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Bombers Under 11s get ready to kick off the season

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
April 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Bombers Under 11s coach Stephen Nicol (left) and assistant coach Jackson Parsons (right) at the end of a rainy training session last week. Photo: Leah Szanto

After a lack of continuum the last couple of years, the Bega Bombers are keen for a smoother run with a new season of footy about to kick off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.