Armed with string, drinking straws, cardboard and plenty of sticky tape, students from right across South East NSW took on the Science and Engineering Challenge on Friday, April 1.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
