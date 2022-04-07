It's good old-fashioned fun Advertising Feature

DAY OUT: As well as the usual variety of delightful Tilba stores and cafes, visit over 50 stalls, including 15 great fresh food offers at the Tilba Festival on Easter Saturday. Photos: Supplied

With the past two years taking a toll on us all, it's about time for some good old-fashioned fun.

That's what the organisers of the Tilba Easter Festival believe anyway, and we'd say most people are inclined to agree.

Join the township and visitors on Easter Saturday, April 16 on Bate Street in Central Tilba for a full day of live music, market stalls, a fantastic array of food, traditional street games and awesome entertainment for the kids.

The famous Easter festival is a tradition that goes back decades and is known as one of the best days out for the whole family.

The main street will close to traffic while two stages and a busking spot host 14 live, local music acts delivering non-stop music all day long.

As well as the usual variety of delightful Tilba stores and cafes, visit over 50 stalls, including 15 great fresh food offers.

Watch stilt walkers, magic shows and forging demonstrations and have your face painted.

Try your hand at egg tossing, boot throwing and cheese rolling - and enter the doughnut eating competition.

PERFORMANCES: Enjoy a range of live musical acts throughout the day at the Tilba Easter Festival.

Tickets should be pre-purchased via southcoasttickets.com.au/events/tilba-festival-22, where you'll also be able to download the program for the day so you don't miss a thing.

Adults are $15, concessions are $5, and children under 16 are free.

Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Tilba Festival is a not-for-profit community event.

Proceeds directly benefit the Tilba district through donations to local community groups, including the School of Arts Trust and the Country Women's Association.