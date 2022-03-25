Book Week at Bega Montessori School celebrates steadfastness, perseverance

The pupils at the Thomas More Christian Montessori School in Bega took to the school grounds ona sunny Friday morning dressed as some of their favourite book characters.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
