Welcome to your new Bega District News website

Ben Smyth
Ben Smyth
March 21 2022 - 12:00pm
The Bega District News has switched on a new-look website and expanded its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Far South Coast's No. 1 news source, The Canberra Times.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

