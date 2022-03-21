Special theatre performance for Quaama

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As part of a program of community reconnection and healing events, Quaama Renewal Projects is presenting In Our Own Time, a special performance by Playback Theatre. Playback Theatre is visiting Quaama on Saturday, April 9, to hear stories of living with the Black Summer fires and their aftermath. Each of those stories - always voluntarily told - are unique, but there may also be things we recognise as part of our common experience. "The most important thing to honour is that after the fires, each of us has taken our own time to get to where we are," Veronica Abbott from Quaama Recovery Projects said. "No one story or timeline defines everyone's journey to renewal. We do this in our own time." Tickets for the show are free and are available from Quaama Renewal Projects' Eventbrite page or you can email quaamarenewalprojects@gmail.com or call 0437 263 128. Doors open at 6.30pm and the Playback Theatre performance starts at 7pm and lasts 90 minutes. The audience is invited to join the Playback cast for a light supper after the show. Playback Theatre is a form of improvised community theatre. In Playback Theatre audience members tell true stories from their lives and then watch as actors and musicians play them back using movement, music and the spoken word, but without a script or rehearsal. Performances can be hysterically funny or deeply moving, or both - it all depends on what stories are told! Playback honours individual and shared experiences, as well as highlighting the diversity of life experience present in any audience. The Playback Theatre group is made up of experienced playback theatre performers from Sydney and Wollongong. They have come together for this special performance as their way of making a small contribution to the wellbeing of the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/639c0ff9-cf88-4e1b-90e6-53a92337cac8.jpg/r0_113_1499_960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg