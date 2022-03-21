Share the Dignity donation boxes at Woolworths stores

news, latest-news,

Have you noticed the pink boxes at your local Woolworths stores and Commonwealth Bank? It's time again to help those in need of period and incontinence products. Period poverty means that after paying rent, food and utilities many families can't afford to purchase pads and tampons. Share the Dignity has been busy campaigning for free period products in public hospitals and recently submitted a petition of nearly 50,000 signatures. It's also had a win with the NSW government announcing a $30million program of providing free period care products in all NSW State schools. This initiative supports young women's health, engagement and attendance at school and is hoped to rolled out to every state school by June 30, 2022. Your donations will directly help local women and girls supported by the Bega Women's Resource Centre and the drop in centre of the Salvation Army Bega. Donations are being collected up to March 31.

