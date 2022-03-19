Bega Can Assist hold trash and treasure fundraising sale at the Showground Pavilion

news, latest-news,

The Bega Can Assist branch held their Trash and Treasure fundraising sale at the Bega Showground Pavilion on Saturday, March 19. Can Assist is a group of local people who raise money to assist local cancer patients in need of financial help with travel costs, food vouchers, and accommodation during treatment. Treasurer Irene Hetherington said they had a lot of people through the doors and was surprised by just how much had been sold since their 8am start. "We've sold a bit of everything, we've sold heaps and heaps, but it doesn't look like it because there's still a lot of items, but they'll all be packed up and sold next time," she said. "Any money raised here goes straight to patients in the Bega Valley. No money goes out to administration costs, we're all volunteers, and many of that administrative work gets done by us at home," said Ms Hetherington. All of the items were donated by the community for the fundraiser, and President Rhonda Vanbracht said many of the items were carried over from last year when the event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. RECENT NEWS: The Can Assist volunteers said they were hoping to raise around $2000 from the sale of items at the fundraising event, with items priced anywhere between .50c and $5. The next fundraising event from the Bega Branch would be their monthly bake sale morning tea delivery, where the volunteers usually raise around $1000. Their members make all the baked goods at home, at their own expense, and sell trays of slice and cake around the township of Bega. They also said they hoped that next year they would be able to hold their charity auction fundraiser at Oaklands Event Centre in Pambula, which managed to bring in $18,000 last time they held the event. Ms Vanbracht encouraged anyone in the community who might like to volunteer to get in touch, with the membership fee only $10 for the year. They hold their meetings downstairs at Club Bega on the first Wednesday of the month, and currently have around 20 members, as well as some ladies who just volunteer to cook for fundraising events. "We need more members because some of us are getting old, and the oldest have been doing it since it started in 2004," said Ms Vanbracht. "We're also a social group, we like to sit down and have a cup of coffee together too," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/d28115af-4c3a-4388-b8f6-b40841db1310.JPG/r2_622_4590_3214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg