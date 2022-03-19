Bega celebrates Harmony Day with food, music, art, dance, and festivities

news, latest-news,

The Bega Valley has come together to celebrate the incredible cultural diversity of the region with delicious food, music from around the world, Indigenous art, and dance of all styles. The event was celebrated on Saturday, March 19, at the Bega Valley Civic Centre and well-attended by the community. Cayce Hill from Bega Multicultural Centre said the biggest highlight for the event this year was the fact that people were able to participate in workshops again. "It's nice because at the moment we are able to participate, so holding in workshops, instead of just the performance aspect, and that's something I'm really proud of, the fact that the audience can participate this year," she said. At the 2021 event, attendees were unable to participate in performances or workshops due to restrictions around COVID-19. "For me harmony is about sharing together, not just in food, but in dance, laughter, art and creativity and that is the stuff that builds community, so to be able to do that this year has been awesome," said Ms Hill. Workshops included art with Aunty Colleen Dixon, AfroBeat dance workshop with PARICE, as well as Taiko drumming with Stonewave, and Zumba with Heni Pearson of Goulburn Multicultural Centre. "We also have a few great performances and they're from all over the region, from all the way up to Goulbourn and all the way down to Cooma, and Queanbeyan is also represented, as well as a few local groups dancing too." The event was held by Bega Multicultural Centre, in partnership with Multicultural Hub Canberra and Bega Valley Shire Council. Despite some funding being cut for Harmony Day this year by Council, a grant received through Bushfire Recovery Grants helped the organisers to hold a really great day of celebration. "This year has been a bit more low-key, easy, because COVID is still a thing, so we're trying to keep vibes good and safe as well," said Ms Hill.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/ef082c5e-8e2a-4435-ac1f-7c73b71d59cb.JPG/r2_367_4590_2959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg