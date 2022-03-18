Entire length of Wanatta Lane to be sealed

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Shire Council has been successful in securing $1.35million to upgrade and seal the entirety of Wanatta Lane, near Wolumla. The upgrade will improve access for local residents, as well as strengthen the road leading to the shire's Central Waste Facility. Acting director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said the road upgrade will not change the arrangements for commercial waste carriers traveling to the waste facility. "Our policy and the CWF Environmental Impact Statement commits all commercial traffic visiting the waste facility for any reason to travel directly from the Princes Highway. This will not change," Mr Macfarlane said. "The great thing about this upgrade is that for the first time the road will be sealed end-to-end. "Currently, the road is only sealed at the northern and southern ends. By sealing the entire length of Wanatta Lane, residents will have access to a safer and more durable road. "Sealed sections that were compromised during recent heavy rain will also be addressed with pavement and drainage rehabilitation along the higher use zone between the Princes Highway and the Central Waste Facility. "With initial planning and scoping activities completed, we are now completing detailed design and final planning for this project. "Residents can expect to see construction activities commencing in the coming months, with the bulk of works scheduled for late this year." Further information about road access and traffic control during works will be provided to the community closer to the date. Access to the Central Waste Facility is for commercial customers only. No access is permitted for the general public. This project is co-funded by Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/508d91ad-3e7d-4081-ae17-92f8d3951662.jpg/r10_756_3991_3005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg