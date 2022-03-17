ICYMI: Massive weekend of events in the Bega Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There will be no excuses for feeling bored this weekend, with a huge range of exciting events planned across the Bega Valley. From skate comps to gardening conversations, looking for life in a cemetery to lively music on stage, there's bound to be something that takes your fancy. How many of the below events will you manage to get to? March 19, 8am, Bega Showground Pavilion Can Assist's Trash and Treasure Sale is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The annual sale is one of the charity organisation's major fundraisers. It will take place on Saturday, March 19, at the Bega Showground Pavilion, 8am start. If you would like to donate an item for sale, they can be dropped off at the showground on Friday, March 18, between 9am and 1pm. If you can't get it there, call 0439 321 945 and arrangements will be made to pick it up. March 19, 10.30am, Riverside Nursery, Taronga Cres, Bega Costa Georgiadis will appear in conversation with Councillor Karen Wright at Tulgeen Riverside Nursery, an event in collaboration with Eat Dirt Permaculture. They will discuss Costa's colourful and informative book Costa's World and talk about his gardening and sustainability knowledge. The event will start at 10.30am and tickets are free, as long as people register online ahead of time. March 19, 10am-3pm, Bega Civic Centre Bega Multicultural Centre, in partnership with Multicultural Hub Canberra and Bega Valley Shire Council, will be holding this year's Harmony Day celebration on Saturday, March 19 from 10am-3pm at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. The event is free and open to the public and will feature local performing artists and dance workshops - as well as a special performance by AfroBeats dancers and choreographers PARICE (Canberra). Other workshops will include art with Aunty Colleen Dixon, taiko drumming with Stonewave and Zumba with Heni Pearson of Goulburn Multicultural Centre. Bring your wallet to support the market stalls in addition to Thai and Afghan food vendors, which will add extra flavour to the celebrations. Click here for our full preview March 19, 11am, Bemboka Cemetery, Snowy Mountains Hwy Explore the animals, insects and plants that call Bemboka Cemetery home in this citizen science collaboration between the Atlas of Life and Bega Valley Shire Council. 'Walk and talk' with botanical expert Jackie MIles and document findings with iNaturalist. Also learn more of the history of the area from Fiona Firth. Register online to attend this event here Read more about Life in our Cemeteries program here March 19, 12-5pm, Cobargo Skate Park A day of music, creativity and good food at the Cobargo skate park hosted by Triangle Youth Events. The first of three planned events by youth, for youth, in the "Triangle" area of Brogo to Tilba. Entry and activities are free, with food and drink subsidised for youth attending. There will be a bus running from Brogo and Tilba. Further details from Cobargo Green Recovery on Facebook and @triangle_youth_events on Instagram. Click here for more on the Triangle Youth projects March 19, 2pm, meet Candelo playground Join the Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers run/walk, $6 per person, Saturday, March 19 at 2pm. Meet in Candelo Park near the tennis courts and opposite the Candelo General Store. After the run/walk Hashers may wish to go to the local pub where food and drinks may be purchased. Visit Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers Facebook page for more information. March 19, 7pm, Candelo Hall, William St Candelo Dignams Creek's Cody Munro Moore has invited headline artist Julia Jacklin to do a show at the Candelo Hall. Mr Munro Moore is the co-founder of a touring initiative called 'Homecoming', that takes over 14 bands and artists back to their hometowns in regional Australia. He will join Cobargo's Stella McMahon on stage as supporting acts. Tickets to the Homecoming show at Candelo Hall can be purchased online. We chat with Cody Munro Moore here March 20, from 8.45am, Pambula Skate Park, Pambula Beach Rd Jointly organised by Pambula Rotary and the Sapphire Skate Park Association, Pambula Skatefest will return on Sunday after an incredible debut last year. Everyone is welcome with contenders strutting their stuff on the Pambula skate park in age-based heats. There will also be an open age division for adult contenders to show they've still got it. The PCYC are bringing their bubble soccer, there will be music and Rotary will run a barbecue. Raging Bull Surf, Globe and Prodigy Scooters are all backing the event with some incredible prizes up for grabs. Click here for more March 19-20, Potoroo Palace, 2372 Princes Hwy, Millingandi Potoroo Palace is celebrating World Wildlife Day (a little late due to weather delays) with half price entrance all this weekend. There will be an Aboriginal culture tour around the park and educational talks all weekend about key species in our environment. The Blue Wren Cafe will be baking and cooking delicious food. French filmmaker produces World Wildlife Day docos at Potoroo Palace

