Fimac Shield success for Bega Gun Club

The Bega Gun Club's ever-popular Fimac Engineering Handicap attracted a large number of entries recently despite a bout of poor weather. Shane Platts has been a long-time supporter of the event and welcomed the entrants even though many had to travel around road closures to attend. The Fimac as it is called, is shot over two rounds of fifty targets with twenty-five on each of the club's two traps. Veteran C Grader, John Walker, shooting off 17metres dropped just one target in the second 25. With some of the back markers having slightly off days this gave him a significant lead at halfway. A pair of 23/25 s in the second round gave him a winning score of 95/100 and the championship sash and ammo. A Grader, Ray Welch, shooting off 22 metres took out second place with a creditable 91/100. A further four targets back on 87/100 was B grader, Keith Pearce in third. Fourth place went to Michael Platts (C 15) with 89/103, after fifth placer John Gray (B 17) and he enjoyed an extra three targets . The Club thanked Shane for his ongoing sponsorship of this event over many years. The shoot raffle saw Keith Pearce go home with a beautiful meat tray and leaving the treasurer pleased with the case prize still intact. Next month the program will consist of 30T double barrel, 30T point score and 20PR double rise. The usual 10.00am start. The club thanks everyone who took part in the working bee with the grounds looking better for the effort.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/b6cad46d-9d1b-41b7-ae3f-ac3f83426f06.JPG/r0_34_1825_1065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg