A Kalaru man has been fined $1500 in court after two cannabis plants were found growing in a garden bed at his home, and cannabis leaf was found in his shed. Steven Roger Holzhauser, 50, appeared before Bega Local Court on Tuesday March 15, where he pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating a small quantity of a prohibited plant, and for possession of a prohibited drug. His legal defence argued that Mr Holzhauser was not a social user of the drug, but instead used it for chronic pain relief. His lawyer said Mr Holzhauser was "relieved" the plants had been taken by police as it had since encouraged him to seek out a "better path towards pain relief". The court also heard that the man worked at a local hospital and was responsible for supporting his family. It was indicated that the charges would likely have consequences to his employment. The defence's submissions to the court about Mr Holzhauser's character were that he had been an active member of his community, having participated in sporting and surf life saving clubs. Mr Holzhauser's lawyer wanted the magistrate to consider punishment by way of a fine, and the magistrate agreed that a fine would be appropriate. Magistrate Doug Dick reiterated to the man that the charges were quite serious and that he did not want to see him back in court, indicating that fines would be imposed to deter the community from such an offence. For the cultivate charge Mr Holzhauser was fined $1000, while for the possession charge he was fined $500. Read more Court and Crime here

