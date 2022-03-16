Bega Valley Shire Council to recruit CEO

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Council has set its course for the recruitment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after endorsing the selection of McArthur as the preferred provider to co-ordinate the recruitment process. The company has offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney and over 150 staff. Following discussion in closed session council endorsed the mayor as the primary point of contact with McArthur during the CEO recruitment process. Council also agreed that the selection panel for the CEO recruitment would conist of mayor, as panel chair, Crs Nadin, O'Neil and Porter, and a representative from McArthur. It will be a three-step process with McArthur and the assessment panel conducting an initial assessment of candidates, the selection panel shortlisting applicants and conducting face-to-face interviews and then top rated candidates being invited to make a formal presentation to all councillors who will vote on the preferred candidate. Council will also be looking for a new director community, environment and planning as Dr Alice Howe has resigned to take up the director environment and planning position at Central Coast Council. Her last day with council will be March 30. A council spokeswoman said Dr Howe had made an enormous contribution during her time at council. "She has been an integral part of the leadership team. She has helped lead council and the community through some particularly challenging times over the past three years and will be greatly missed," the council spokeswoman said. The recruitment process for a CEO follows the departure of general manager Leanne Barnes who advised councillors of her intention not to seek a renewal of her contract in 2021. Ms Barnes, who joined the board of Southern NSW Local Health District in January 2022, spent 19 years at Bega Valley Shire Council including eight as general manager. In 2021 the director of assets and operations, Anthony McMahon stepped up into the role as acting CEO.

